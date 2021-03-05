Fans are saying the same thing about WandaVision's finale Warning: Spoilers for the finale ahead!

WandaVision has been all that people can talk about recently and after the explosive finale this week, it seems fans are all agreeing that Elizabeth Olsen is the stand out star!

Taking to social media, many had high praise for the actress who played the role of Wanda throughout the nine-part show. One person wrote: "#WandaVisionFinale Elizabeth Olsen deserves an Emmy, an Oscar and all the awards for this show. She deserves it."

A second person said: "Can we all agree that Elizabeth Olsen was incredible. She was able to switch emotions on a dime, imitate women from 6 different decades, and deliver an outstanding performance. Icon behaviour. #WandaVisionFinale #Wanda #ElizabethOlsen."

Plenty more echoed this, with a third stating: "I know Wandavision supposed to be a fun little series, but Elizabeth Olsen's turn as a woman dealing with loss and grief was heartbreaking. I wish her talent would finally be recognised, she's underrated. #WandaVisionFinale," while a fourth simply wrote: "Elizabeth Olsen is just an incredible actor #WandaVisionFinale."

Are you a fan of the show?

The final episode saw a battle in the streets of Westview between Katheryn Hahn's character Agatha Harkness and Wanda but things took a turn when White Vision turned up. Viewers also saw Elizabeth's character turn from Wanda to the Scarlet Witch to take back the power against Agatha. Afterwards, Vision then bids his farewell as he utters to Wanda, "so long darling".

Viewers found this moment particularly emotional, with a viewer stating: "#WANDAVISIONFINALE I miss Wanda and Vision already," while another wrote: "Fridays will never be the same again, I'm emotionally unstable #WandaVisionFinale."

The finale proved to be a big hit with viewers

While fans are disappointed that the magic of WandaVision is over, they can look forward to the next instalment within the Marvel series with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which arrives on Disney+ on 19 March starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

