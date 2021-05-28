GMB's Ben Shephard look unrecognisable in Friends role See the clip of Ben in action on the show

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard has previously revealed that he once appeared as a supporting artist in Friends - and he looks so different!

The clip has resurfaced following the Friends Reunion episode, and sees Ben discussing his one-off appearance with his co-star, Kate Garraway. In the clip, Ben revealed that he was once invited onto the show as an extra by one of the co-creators. He plays one of the reporters at Joey's red carpet premiere, who tries to ask him a question.

WATCH: See Ben appear in the hit show Friends

He said: "Right there look, there's me on the red carpet. That's the old GMTV flag," before pointing out that Matt Le Blanc looks somewhat alarmed, joking: "Look how scared he looks!"

Fans were loving the Friends Reunion episode, which saw the six main cast members get together for the first time to look back on the beloved show. However, viewers were disappointed that Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband Mike, missed out on the fun.

His absence was explained by the reunion's director, Ben Winston, who told The Wrap: "You know, we did invite some people who weren't able to make it. It's a complicated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn't fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff."

The cast recently reunited for a one-off special

He added: "Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention - the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

