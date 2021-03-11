Kate Garraway reacts to good friend Piers Morgan's exit from GMB The pair have been close for a number of years

Kate Garraway appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday for the first time since Piers Morgan's sudden exit from the show.

Kate and Piers have been friends for a number of years, with the 55-year-old having been incredibly supportive to Kate during her husband's ongoing health battle in hospital.

Opening the show with co-host Ben Shephard, Kate, 53, said: "That's the thing about Piers, isn't it, he's very passionate, he does fly kites and have debates but it always comes from a place of authenticity. He always believes in what he says. And he's left.

"He's decided to quit and as he put it himself, fall on the sword of free speech. But as you rightly say, I've known him a long time, before he started working on this programme. Our friendship will go on, our personal friendship, and he's been very supportive of me personal. But yeah, it's a different show, isn't it? But the show goes on."

Kate and Piers were friends before he joined the GMB team

Piers abruptly quit GMB on Tuesday night, with immediate effect. His decision came after it was revealed he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom for comments he made about Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV confirmed in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers has faced criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle

It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally complained to the broadcaster about Piers' comments.

According to PA, Meghan's concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against the royal family, nor her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Instead, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

