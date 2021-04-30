Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe amid Prince William and Kate's anniversary celebrations Prince William and Kate marked their tenth anniversary on Thursday

Ben Shephard gave Good Morning Britain viewers a good reason to chuckle when he commented on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's heartwarming family video.

Speaking to co-host Kate Garraway about Prince William and Kate's tenth wedding anniversary on Friday, the GMB presenter inadvertently called them by their wrong titles.

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe on GMB

Instead, Ben referred to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - the official names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It was the tenth anniversary yesterday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very lovely celebration for their tenth anniversary," he said. "They've released a little trip of a little family trip to the beach.

"Which is quite wonderful, it's really lovely, wonderful clip. It’s like a perfect advert for an outdoor brand of some sort."

However, the blunder didn't go unnoticed by viewers - with many taking to Twitter to share their disbelief.

"Chuckled when Ben mentioned Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the anniversary segment of D&D of Cambridge," said one, while another remarked: "@GMB Ben Shephard you made a mistake when talking about the video of the royals. You said it's 10 years since the Sussex's got married! I think you meant Cambridge's."

A third post read: "#gmb That was the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, not Sussex @benshephard [laughing face emoji]."

The Cambridges release beautiful video on tenth wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the video in honour of their milestone anniversary - much to the delight of royal watchers.

The 39-second clip, posted on their official social media accounts, showed the young family at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and on sand dunes at a nearby beach.

In a tweet accompanying the clip, which was created by filmmaker Will Warr, William and Kate thanked those who had sent "kind messages" to mark the milestone.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," their statement read. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

