Jennifer Aniston's hair secrets revealed by her celebrity stylist - exclusive

Jennifer Aniston has some of the most enviable hair on the planet - fact. And now, Michael Canalé, Hollywood's most sought-after colourist, has divulged the secrets behind the Friends star's iconic hairstyle.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Michael revealed the cutting-edge colour secrets and techniques behind Jennifer's iconic bronde locks and the evolution of her enviable hairdo over time.

Michael is not only the man behind some seriously A-list locks including Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, Shakira, and Penelope Cruz, but he also coined 'The Rachel' and co-created the must-have Friends hairdo.

What is the secret behind Jennifer Aniston's perfect hair?

Revealing the secrets behind Jennifer's immaculate hair, Michael said: "Jennifer comes in every five weeks to reconnect her previous highlights with her medium brown base colour and grow out. The highlights I do to reconnect are very delicate. I always do the signature pop of brightness in the front and then we protect and seal in the colour with my hair gloss, Midnight."

"We let that sit for three, sometimes five minutes. I use all my products on her when she’s in my Beverly Hills salon. I want her hair to be clean, healthy, shiny and to last." Sounds like a true Hollywood-star treatment!

The star has rocked her signature "bronde" look for decades

Speaking about his experience working on 'The Rachel' look, Michael said: "The Rachel was created in about six hours. I first did her colour; bringing her base colour down from this medium brown to more of a “bronde”, with highlights subtly placed throughout."

After styling and cutting, it was decided that Rachel's signature highlights needed to be revamped to bring out the haircut and movement. "It was THE hair at the time", said Michael. "It framed Jennifer's face and drew you to her eyes."

"After the first year we started growing out the Rachel and we started evolving the colour into more of a flow instead of an accented cut. That’s when the signature highlights became more strategic enhancing her eye colour and skin tone."

Jennifer played Rachel in the timeless sitcom Friends

In Michael's expert opinion, The Rachel highlighted look is still so iconic because "the original 'bronde' shows the dimensional hair colour and style instead of the haircut." It's the ultimate cut and colour to accentuate the features and compliment a delicate face shape.

Launching his celebrity-approved haircare line, Michael Canalé's celebrity-approved haircare line is designed to protect and nourish your hair, all while maintaining your hair color. Used on Jennifer and his celebrity clients, the range consists of vitamins and products to promote glossy hair and enviable shine.

Available on Amazon for US shoppers, those in the UK desperate to get their hands on the leading range will need to cover international shipping costs.

For that extra longevity and shine, Canalé signature glosses are a great way to preserve hair colour and give your hair that sort of revived glossy look it needs again.

"The biggest highlights of my career have been at my Beverly Hills salon. Being able to continuously grow over the years and still being known in the celebrity, fashion and political world as one of the best colourists."

Michael described his new Canale signature gloss as a product "created to preserve and enhance hair colour and skin undertones. With the added benefits of UV protection shielding the hair from outside elements."

