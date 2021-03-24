Ben Shephard suffered an awkward gaffe during Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, leaving him completely red-faced and his co-host Susanna Reid shocked.

The 46-year-old accidentally said "nipples" instead of "nostrils" after his face was projected onto Susanna's dress.

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes hilarious gaffe on Good Morning Britain

"The trouble is when you work in television, things can be projected onto green," remarked Susanna, as she revealed how the GMB crew had been messing around with projecting things onto her dress during a break.

Chiming in, Ben stated: "It's called chroma key. Susanna is wrapped in the warmth of a Ben blanket." With Susanna joking that she quite liked the design, Ben let slip: "My nipples are..."

A stunned Susanna quipped: "What?", while Dr Hilary said: "There's some anatomy revision going on this morning. Think it's called a Freudian slip."

Fellow news anchor Ranvir Singh was in fits of laughter as Susanna joked: "Did your inner thoughts come out on national television to millions?" Completely dumbfounded, Ben replied: "Nostrils. They are very easily confused."

Ben appeared mortified after the on-air gaffe

Viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on the hilarious on-air gaffe, with one saying: "What a great moment on TV. Hilarious. Ranvir in stitches. Watch out for that clip on the next It'll Be Alright on the Night."

Another remarked: "@benshephard you owe me a coffee, that gaffe made me spray mine all over my floor." A third post read: "@benshephard @GMB @susannareid100 funniest unscripted thing I've seen in ages - thank you for making me laugh so hard I nearly peed myself."

One other person wrote: "Can see the moment when @benshephard wanted the ground to swallow him up on the floor @GMB #Nipplegate #GMB #Bloopers." Another stated: "Added a laugh before work for me this morning #hilarious #benshepherd."

