Desperate Housewives cast: where are they now? Are you rewatching the likes of Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman on the hit show?

Desperate Housewives has landed on Disney+ Star, and viewers have been delighted at the chance to binge-watch the hit early noughties show. The series, which concluded in 2012, follows the trials and tribulations of a group of friends living on the same road - but what is the gang up to nowadays? Find out where the cast of the hit comedy-drama are now...

Eva Longoria - Gabrielle Solis

Gabrielle was the fiery former model who went from having an affair with her gorgeous gardener to throwing her husband out after he had an affair with their surrogate to struggling with a whole 'switched at birth' storyline.

Since playing the iconic role, Eva has gone on to star in shows including Grand Hotel and Empire. She also played herself in Jane the Virgin. She and her husband, José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño, welcomed their first child, Santiago, in 2018.

Teri Hatcher - Susan Mayer

As Susan, Teri had plenty of brilliant storylines, including plenty of chaos concerning her ex-husband, a love triangle (she fell in love with someone else while her boyfriend was in a coma), her house being set on fire due to the neighbourhood rivalry. In real life, Teri has starred in several shows including Supergirl and Jane by Design - and even headed across the pond to compete in The Great Celebrity Bake Off!

Felicity Huffman - Lynette Scavo

Felicity went on to have huge success following Desperate Housewives, receiving multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her roles as Barb Hanlon, Leslie Graham and Jeanette Hesby in American Crime. However, Felicity had legal troubles after pleading guilty to honest services fraud, for which she was sentenced to 14 days in jail and one year of supervised release. She was released on October 25 2019 after spending 12 days in prison.

Marcia Cross - Bree Van Der Kamp

Possibly the most outrageous housewife, Bree would do anything if it meant keeping her perfectly ordered life in perfect order, even if it means wearing a fake baby bump to hide her daughter's pregnancy, leaving her wayward teenage son at the side of a road and letting the murderous pharmacist George die after discovering he had killed her husband, Rex. Since the show, Marcia has enjoy playing President Claire Haas on Quantico. She is also the mother to twin daughters, Eden and Savannah.

Marcia confirmed that she was in remission after being diagnosed with anal cancer. Speaking at The Atlantic's People v. Cancer event in 2019, she said: "I found myself in a position where nobody wants this job. Nobody wants to come forward. And I knew that people were suffering and people were ashamed. In spite of the optics, I care deeply about saving lives. To that end, the important thing to do is educate the public about HPV."

Nicollette Sheridan - Edie Britt

After leaving Desperate Housewives on bad terms, resulting in an unsuccessful wrongful termination lawsuit, Nicollette went on to star in Dynasty as Alexis Morell Carrington before leaving the show in 2019 to spend more time with her terminally ill mother. She is also the founder of the anti-aging moisturiser brand, Biolumière Organics.

James Denton - Mike Delfino

Poor Mike. He really went through it during his time on Wisteria Lane, didn't he? Since appearing as Susan's main love interest on the show, James has most notably gone on to star as Dr. Sam Radford in Good Witch. He has also appeared in Devious Maids and NCIS: New Orleans.

Doug Savant - Tom Scavo

Since playing Lynette's somewhat hapless husband Tom, Doug has gone on to star in 911, Dirty John and The X-Files. He has been married to his Melrose Place co-star Laura Leighton since 1998, and the pair share two children, Jack and Lucy. He also has daughters Arianna and Madeline from a previous relationship.

Ricardo Antonio Chavira - Carlos Solis

Since playing the workaholic-turned-cheater-turned-actual good guy Carlos Solis on the hit comedy-drama, Ricardo has had a host of exciting roles, including starring in Burn Notice, Castle and Scandal. He also appeared in Jane the Virgin, Santa Clarita Diet and the Netflix miniseries, Selena.

