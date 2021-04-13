Emma Stone’s major beauty secret is infused in this incredible new eye cream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Josie Maran’s beauty products have racked up legions of fans - including quite a few celebrities like Emma Stone and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

The Battle of the Sexes star swears by the brand’s argan oil for her sensitive skin, so you can imagine the excitement that ensued when the cult fave launched a brand new eye cream infused with it.

Josie Maran’s Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream diminishes the look of fine lines

Josie Maran’s Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream is clean, ultra-rich, and makes the skin around the eyes firmer, smoother, and more radiant in just three days. It also helps diminish the look of fine lines, crow's feet, and wrinkles while depuffing and diminishing the look of dark circles too.

The eye cream, which also boosts hydration, is fortified with pro-retinol, a powerful line-smoothing ingredient sourced from pink algae.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to try it - and tracked the eye cream down on Sephora when it launched on Monday.

Josie Maran’s Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $42, Sephora

Founder Josie Maran hit Instagram on Monday to talk about the product, calling it “the most delicious eye cream concentrate whip for your eyes,” adding that “it’s so concentrated but no irritation”.

She added in her caption, "Boosted with a non-irritating blend of pink algae Pro-Retinol, 100% Pure Argan Oil, Green Coffee Extract, and botanical hydrators, this rich infusion of powerhouse ingredients soaks deeeeep into skin to deliver totally refreshed and rejuvenated eyes."

Fans are already going crazy over the luxe beauty product, with one writing in the comments of the beauty guru's post, “I’m obsessed with the pro retinol eye cream!! It’s my holy grail”.

When Josie asked what she loved most about it, the fan replied, “how creamy and hydrating it is!”

Founder Josie Maran hit Instagram to talk about the eye cream - and fans are already raving about it

Another follower chimed in, saying, “I’m obsessed with this eye cream! It makes my eyes look much smoother!” Others shared their excitement over the product, with one writing, “I’m so excited to get this!! Thank you, Josie!!”

Josie Maran’s argan oil is one of Sephora’s top sellers and nearly 130,000 shoppers have swooned over it.

The eye cream is the brand's third formula in its Pro-Retinol Pink Algae assortment, adding to the Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter (launched January 2021) and the Argan Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum (launched January 2020).

The eye cream has only been on the market for one day - and almost 400 Sephora customers have already given it a 5-star review.

