Viewers can't believe Emma Stone's accent in new Cruella trailer The actress has transformed into the classic Disney villain

The first trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Cruella has dropped - and it looks amazing!

MORE: 7 must-watch shows and films coming in February

Starring Emma Stone as the fashionable Cruella de Vil, the film will explore the early years of the character's life in London before she became the puppy-stealing villain we know her as. As we see in the trailer, Cruella - or Estrella as she was then known - is an aspiring fashion designer determined to make a name for herself.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to give their verdict on Emma's take as the iconic villain and it seems many were saying the same thing about the actress's British accent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Cruella here!

One person wrote: "Ooo I actually really like the look of Cruella, very artsy! Emma Stone's voice is perfect for the role!" while another commented: "Wow Emma Stone with a British accent in the #Cruella trailer is actually really good"

MORE: This Dawson's Creek star almost had a major role in The Vampire Diaries

MORE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: everything we know about Disney+ show

MORE: Sex Education star Simone Ashley to play new main role in Bridgerton season two

A third added: "SIGN ME UP! I didn't know that all I needed today was Emma Stone's Cruella voice."

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beacham, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong and is set for release on May 28, 2021.

Emma Thompson also stars in the film

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

"One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.