Lucas Till lands exciting new role following MacGyver cancellation

MacGyver star Lucas Till has found his next television role. The 30-year-old actor has joined the cast of FX's upcoming adaptation of Sam Greenlee's seminal spy novel, The Spook Who Sat by the Door.

According to Deadline, only a pilot has been ordered so far, but audiences could see the show appear on FX's fall schedule if all goes well. Find out more about it below...

The proposed series, which is set in the 1970s, will tell the story of a patriot and Vietnam veteran who is recruited as the only Black operative in the CIA. Insecure star Y'lan Noel will take on the lead role, while Lucas will play a fellow CIA agent named Graham Renfroe.

The two will be joined by Broadwalk Empire star Christina Jackson, Nafessa Williams, Nathan Darrow and Tom Irwin, who viewers will have seen most recently in AppleTV+'s The Morning Show.

Fans will no doubt be pleased for Lucas, who sadly was forced to say goodbye to his role on MacGyver in April after the show was canceled after five seasons.

Lucas led MacGyver for five seasons

The series, made by the same team behind the original from the 80s, first premiered in 2016 and was a staple of Friday night television for US viewers. Following the news of the show's cancellation, Lucas, who led the series as a reimagined twenty-something Angus 'Mac' MacGyver, took to Instagram with a message.

"The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family," he began.

The X-Men actor added that he had been "nervous to take up the mantle of an icon" but was thankful to fans for their unwavering support.

