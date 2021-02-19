Who is MacGyver star Lucas Till dating? The star has had a number of famous girlfriends over the years

Lucas Till has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats in CBS's MacGyver this season. The reboot series, made by the same team behind the original from the 80s, sees the actor play a younger, twentysomething Angus' Mac' MacGyver.

But how much do you know about the actor when the cameras are off? Find out more about Lucas Till and his love life here ...

While the MacGyver star is currently believed to be single, he has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years.

Lucas first rose to fame at age 19 when he starred as Miley Cyrus' love interest in the 2009 Hannah Montana movie. The pair's on-screen chemistry proved so convincing that they were nominated for Best Liplock at the Teen Choice Awards the following year - but we're hardly surprised given that there was a real romance going on between the pair behind the scenes. Lucas admitted that he and Miley started dating while they were filming the flick, but it sadly didn't last, and the couple went their separate ways after two months.

Lucas and Miley Cyrus dating when they were co-stars

Following his appearance in the movie, Lucas went on to land some pretty impressive roles in The Spy Next Door, X-Men: First Class and Battle: Los Angeles. He also starred in Taylor Swift's music video You Belong With Me and struck up a relationship with the pop star, but again their romance was short-lived.

In an interview with MTV, Lucas opened up about their short-lived romance, saying: "We dated for a little bit, but there was no friction because we were too nice."

The actor was then linked to actress Debby Ryan, best known for her role in the Netflix series Insatiable. The pair were first spotted out together in January 2010 but split after just a couple of months, according to reports. The same year, Lucas began dating actress and musician Kayslee Collins. The two were together for more than two years before calling it a day.

Lucas has been most recently linked to actress Carlson Young

The 30-year-old actor has been most recently linked to Carlson Young, who it is believed he dated between 2012 and 2015. While not much is known about their relationship, both stars grew up in the same part of Texas. Today, Carlson, who viewers will have most recently seen in Emily in Paris, is married to Foster the People band member Isom Innis.

It's possible that after so many public relationships, the television star has decided to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Given that the actor's last known relationship ended the year before he scored the primetime role at CBS, we wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.

