Lucas Till breaks silence as MacGyver cancelled after five seasons

MacGyver star Lucas Till has broken his silence following the announcement that the popular CBS show will end with its current fifth season.

The series, made by the same team behind the original from the 80s, first premiered in 2016 and has become a staple of Friday night television for US viewers.

The 30-year-old actor, who leads the series as a reimagined twentysomething Angus 'Mac' MacGyver, wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram not long after the news was broken by Deadline.

"The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family," he began.

"I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through."

The actor, who also starred in the X-Men franchise, added that he was "nervous to take up the mantle of an icon" and thanked fans for their support over the last five years.

He also thanked his co-workers, writing: "This is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day one or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia."

MacGyver will end at the end of its current season

He ended his message: "Thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you."

Many of Lucas' famous friends took to the comment section to share supportive messages to the stars. NCIS actor Wilmer Valderrama wrote: "I am incredibly proud to know you through all of this my brother. You are a true leader, can’t wait to be front row for your next chapter!" while his co-star Henry Ian Cusack wrote: "Lucas Till don’t ever change! You are a delight to work with!"

Meanwhile, fans were left heartbroken by the news, with one person commenting: "Friday nights are not gonna hit the same anymore! Hope to see you on TV again, but going to miss Mac." Another said: "I'm crying. You gave us an amazing MacGyver! Not fair," while a third simply wrote: "Nooooo! I'm going to miss Team Phoenix," along with a string of crying face emojis.

Someone else grumbled: "I don't know what's up with CBS cancelling are the good shows. NCIS: New Orleans, Mom and now MacGyver."

