Lisa Kudrow tunes in to watch Friends during lockdown – and fans go wild

Lisa Kudrow has previously admitted that she hasn't watched the entire series of Friends, but it looks like this is about to change! The Phoebe Buffay star took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself watching TV inside her living room, as she went through the different shows available on HBO Max. These of course included her hit sitcom, as well as The Comeback and Valerie Cherish. Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Wow! Phoebe watching Phoebe," while another wrote: "Omg this has made my life." A third added: "Imagine six of them sitting and watching the best scenes of the show in Monica's apartment!"

The mother-of-one previously told Entertainment Weekly: "I haven't seen some of the later episodes [of Friends] to be honest. And then I don't rewatch them. So it's really fun to talk about things. Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether, and I don't know, it's really fun, it's great. And then some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer [Aniston] remembers everything and [Matt] LeBlanc remembers everything. And I remember nothing."

Lisa's 22-year-old son Julian is also yet to experience the joys of Friends. The Space Force star made the surprise revelation six years ago during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom. "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

Although the much-anticipated Friends reunion has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa is looking forward to seeing all her co-stars in the same room again. The HBO Max special will see Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox on screen together for the first time in 16 years. Lisa spoke about what it's like when the cast get together, revealing: "When we have been able to get together – I think that's maybe twice and not even all of us – some people remember stuff the rest of us don't remember at all. And that's fantastic. It's like you're being introduced to something that everybody else knows that you forgot."

