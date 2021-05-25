Lisa Kudrow drops surprising Friends news ahead of 'emotional' reunion The special will air on HBO and Sky on 27 May

Lisa Kudrow has spilled some surprising Friends news ahead of the show's hotly-anticipated reunion special.

The actress – who played Phoebe Buffay for all ten seasons – admitted that even she didn't think the show would come to an end and imagined herself playing her character "forever".

"While I was on Friends, I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show,'" she recently told Stephen Colbert.

"It was on for ten years, But I just thought, 'This could go on forever,'" she added.

Lisa also admitted that filming the reunion was "thrilling and a little emotional" – and luckily for fans, there isn't long left to see it for themselves as it will air on HBO on Thursday 27 May!

Last week, the official trailer dropped which saw all the regular stars such as David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa and Courteney Cox reunite for a table read, an emotional discussion about the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

The reunion special will air on 27 May

James Corden will host the sit-down Q&A, which was filmed on the set where the episodes were shot. The cast are also seen talking about their memories of filming in the apartments, and Matt jokes if Courteney's lines are "still on the table".

The cast will be joined by many celebrity faces such as Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai as well as former guest stars from the sitcom, like James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Tom Selleck, who played Richard Burke.

Many, however, were saddened to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike, missing from the line-up.

Fans of the iconic sitcom are thrilled to see the gang back together, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

