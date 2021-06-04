Mare of Easttown fans shocked following realisation that major character is Kevin Bacon's daughter Did you realise Sosie is Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter?

Mare of Easttown viewers have been bursting with praise for the new series, and plenty of fans were shocked to discover that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter, Sosie Bacon, has a major role in the show.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

In the series, Sosie plays Carrie Layden, a recovering drug addict who is Mare's grandson Andrew's mother. Her character clashes with Mare, as she wants custody of her son, who Mare has been taking care of since her own son died by suicide.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Mare of Easttown yet?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Ah, so the answer to why this actress looks familiar is that she’s Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s kid and her face is a combo of their faces." Another added: "Carrie Layden from #MareOfEasttown is Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon’s daughter in real life...whaaat?!?"

Sosie is Kevin and Kyra's daughter

A third person tweeted: "I’m sitting here watching #MareOfEasttown and this woman and she favors someone, come to find out she’s Kevin Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon."

MORE: Mare of Easttown: viewers are saying the same thing about finale

MORE: Mare of Easttown viewers spot major plot hole in hit series

Sosie has also previously starred in 13 Reasons Why and The Closer. Both Kyra and Kevin are incredibly proud of their children and the Golden Globe winner spoke highly of Sosie and their son Tavis in an interview with Closer Weekly in 2017. "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children," he said.

"Being a parent means bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people. We didn't have this kind of relationship with our kids where we would say, 'You've got to do this.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.