Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable The Closer actress and actor husband are parents to Sosie and Travis

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are doting parents to son Travis, 31, and daughter Sosie, 28, and their mum recently opened up about their family life in an interview on Good Morning America.

The Hollywood star, who plays a recent empty nester in new ABC sitcom Call Your Mother, reflected on the similarities between her character Jean and her real-life experiences.

The 55-year-old can relate to her role as she and Kevin experienced the "crushing blow" that was their own children leaving home several years ago.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's children have flown the nest

"I think it's a real crushing blow, honestly, when they leave you," she said. "It's the only job that you have that if you do well, you get fired."

She continued: "As a mom, if you do your job well, your children leave you. So it's weird and it's hard. I'm grateful to have adult children now, but I think initially it's like, 'Wait, what are you talking about? I birthed you and I took care of you your whole life and now you're leaving me!' It felt wrong."

Call You Mother follows Jean, a mum who flies to Los Angeles from her home in Iowa to check up on her children Freddie and Jackie, after Freddie doesn't answer his phone for several days.

The celebrity couple with son Travis

On her character's reasoning, the Footloose star said: "She gets a little bit concerned, so she gets on a plane and she goes to see them and her son is doing okay but her daughter – not so much.

"And then, through a series of events, she decides to stay." Both Kyra and Kevin are incredibly proud of their children and the Golden Globe winner spoke highly of Travis and Sosie in an interview with Closer Weekly in 2017. "The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children," he said.

Kevin and Kyra are incredibly proud of their children

"Being a parent means bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people."

He added: "'We didn't have this kind of relationship with our kids where we would say, 'You've got to do this,'" he explained, noting his children "didn't really come for advice or help" when they were younger.

