Death in Paradise star reveals how Tobi Bakare looked after him on show Tobi Bakare took the newcomer under his wing in season ten

Death in Paradise might be over for another season, but it sounds like castmates Tobi Bakare and Tahj Miles are going to be friends for life after Tobi looked after Tahj during his first-ever stint on the popular detective show.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert admits she is devastated as star leaves show

Chatting to HELLO! in a Q&A, Tahj explained: "This is my first year on a show of this magnitude - and also being away from home for such a long period of time - Tobi looked after me. He was so helpful, I don't drive either and getting around the island without a car is almost impossible. So him living not far from me, he looked after me!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tobi Bakare reveals taking Tahj Miles under his wing

Ralf Little chimed in, joking: "Tahj wasn't allowed out without permission! I'd ask if he wanted a beer, he'd say, 'I'd better ask Tobi.'" Tobi agreed, adding: "I was his Uber, I was his personal chef - he can't cook by the way - he only cooks salmon and I was like, 'No, that's too much salmon.'"

MORE: Death in Paradise stars shocked while being introduced to Ralf Little's new family member

MORE: Death in Paradise: viewers saying the same thing about Jason Manford's appearance on show

MORE: Death in Paradise star reveals the most surprising thing about wife's role on show

The JP Hooper actor broke fans' hearts after leaving the show after season ten, and chatted to HELLO! about his exit.

Did you enjoy season ten?

He explained: "Seven years on the show is a very long time, and it's etched into my life, the way my life has been, but I feel that the show has done a good job in giving JP a good arc and it's naturally gotten to the point where him leaving isn't too wild... we've had Tahj come in and he's done a great job and now he's taking it on and doing what he does - and the show will crack on!"

The actor also hinted that he could return to the series one day, adding: "Who knows what happens in the future but for now, that was the last hurrah."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.