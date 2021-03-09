Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has opened up about Danny John-Jules potentially reprising his role as Dwayne Myers on the hit BBC show, and revealed that he would love to work with him on the show.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, the actor revealed that he had worked with Danny in season two during his guest appearance, and said "never say never" about welcoming him back.

"I've know Danny, I’ve known him for years because it’s a small industry," he explained. "I think he’s absolutely fantastic, an absolute legend. He’s a legend of my childhood. Who knows? I'm gonna use theThe Death in Paradise cast reveal two endings were shot for finale usual phrase and just say look, never say never.

"I think [in season ten] we proved, if nothing else, that anything is possible. Particularly because the last time Ben Miller was seen on the show he had an ice pick sticking out his heart. So who knows? I’m excited about all possibilities."

The former Strictly contestant himself as previously opened up about returning to the show, and revealed that he would love to take part in a spin-off series. He told TV Times: "I’d actually like to do a Death in Paradise spin-off with Dwayne, even if it were just a one-off special... I just need to meet up with the producer, Tony Jordan, to touch base and run it past him."

Ralf opened up about the series

Speaking about leaving the show in 2018, he explained: "I left Death in Paradise because I wanted to get back on stage. I needed a bit more razzmatazz in my life, and then along came Strictly! I haven’t done a show for more than 20 years, so this is as close as I’m going to get to doing the jazz hands again."

