Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reunites with former co-star - and it's epic Could this classic BBC show make a return?

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little has reunited with one of his former co-stars - and fans can't get enough!

To mark the 20th anniversary since Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps first aired on the BBC, the actor treated fans to a short sketch showing him call up his old mate played by Will Mellor.

Written by the show's original creator Susan Nickson, the sketch sees the two reprise their roles as Jonny and Gaz and reveals that Jonny didn't actually die in a shark attack. See the clip below!

WATCH: Ralf Little and Will Mellor reprise their Two Pints of Lager roles to celebrate the show's anniversary

There was even a reference to actress Kathryn's Drysdale's recent role in the Netflix series Bridgerton. "She's just pretending to be French… but her frocks are to die for," Gaz said when asked what Louise has been up to.

The five-minute video ends with Ralf's character Jonny asking to borrow some money so he can come back to the UK, hinting that the show could return in the future for new episodes. Given that we've seen revivals of some of the BBC's most loved sitcoms, such as The Vicar of Dibley and Gavin and Stacey in recent years, we wouldn't be surprised.

One hopeful fan wrote: "Loved this show!! Hope they do another episode after watching this," while another said: "Oh please please bring it back!!!"

The show ran for nine seasons between 2000 and 2011

The show ran for nine series between 2000 and 2011, although Ralf only appeared in the first six. The 41-year-old actor recently revealed that he wouldn't mind seeing a reunion of sorts on Death in Paradise, where he plays DI Neville Parker.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive Q&A this month, he said: "It would be quite good fun to have all four detectives [appear together] - especially since Ben Miller can show up in someone's imagination!

"It would be quite fun to have all four detectives on at the same time in a weird mash-up like, we're all sharing the same hallucination of Ben Miller. Me, Ardal, Kris and Ben, and we solve the case!"

