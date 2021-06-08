Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals skin cancer scare The actor is best known for playing Mitchell on Modern Family

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson has said he is "gonna be just fine" after a skin cancer scare. Posting a photo of himself sporting a bandage on his neck on Instagram, he wrote: "Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you’re fair like me."

He continued: "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine. (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)"

His husband Justin Mitika commented, writing: "Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!" New Girl star Zooey Deschanel added: "SPF one million!!! And hats - so many hats!"

Jesse isn't the only star who has warned about the importance of using sunscreen, as Hugh Jackman has previously opened up about having skin cancer.

Speaking on Live With Kelly back in 2017, he said: "It's a basal cell carcinoma. Everything's fine. It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it. So it's just something I have to get out. Being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it's sort of the new normal for me. Our rule as kids growing up was that you get burned and peel two or three times then you're set. I mean, it was crazy."

He added: "You can be your own skin. I'm so happy for my kids. It's all changed."

