In Plain Sight is the gripping detective drama on ITV that viewers are loving right now. Although the series was first aired in 2016, plenty of TV lovers are settling down to watch the show for the first time, or simply re-watch it again for its brilliance.

And it seems fans were in agreement about one character last night, noting how strange it was to watch Martin Compston in such a chilling role!

One person summed it up on Twitter, writing: "It's tough watching an actor you loved so much in #Lineofduty playing such an evil part! @martin_compston #inplainsight."

Another fan said: "This is brilliant! You play the part really well Martin. It's hard to imagine you playing a psychopath, but here you are rocking the part."

A third was in agreement, tweeting: "Ooh I don't know if I can watch you being a baddie!", as a fourth wrote: "#inplainsight not sure I like #Martin_compston as a baddy! Brilliant performance... chilling!"

Martin, who is perhaps best-known for his beloved role as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, plays Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel in the three-part series which is based on real events.

Martin Compston and Douglas Henshall both star in In Plain Sight

Peter, who often attempted to outsmart his police pursuer, William Muncie, was one of Scotland's most infamous murderers and took at least eight lives around Lanarkshire in the 1950s.

The synopsis reads: "The story begins in 1946 when Muncie arrests a 16-year-old Manuel for a number of sexual assaults and nine years later Manuel is released from prison, only to commit more crimes on random victims and taunt Muncie from a distance."

Also starring is Shetland actor Douglas Henshall as Detective Muncie, while Joanne Thomson plays his fellow officer, Iris Laird. Outlander and Rillington Place actor Gilly Gilchrist takes on the role of Peter's father, Samuel, while, James Harkness and Jenny Hulse also star.

