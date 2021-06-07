Meet the cast of ITV's drama In Plain Sight Will you be watching the drama?

If you missed it the first time around, ITV are showing 2016 drama In Plain Sight from Monday so now is the perfect time to catch up.

The three-part series, which is based on real events, tells the story of a Lanarkshire detective's quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.

The synopsis reads: "The story begins in 1946 when Muncie arrests a 16-year-old Manuel for a number of sexual assaults and nine years later Manuel is released from prison, only to commit more crimes on random victims and taunt Muncie from a distance." Consider us intrigued!

Ahead of episode one on Monday, find out who's in the cast of the gripping series below…

Martin Compston as Peter Manuel

Martin Compston plays leading character Peter Manuel, a serial killer who seeks to outsmart his police pursuer, William Muncie. Peter was one of Scotland's most infamous murderers and took at least eight lives around Lanarkshire in the 1950s.

Viewers know and love Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott from Line of Duty, but he's also appeared in BBC's The Nest, Mary Queen of Scots and will appear in upcoming new drama Vigil.

Martin Compston as Peter Manuel

Douglas Henshall as William Muncie

William Muncie was the lead detective tasked with bringing the infamous killer to justice. He first arrested Peter in 1946 for breaking into a house before going on to successfully convict him for a string of sexual assaults. Douglas Henshall is no stranger to great drama series – he's appeared in Shetland, Primeval and Home.

Lead detective William Muncie

Joanne Thomson as Iris Laird

Iris Laird was a police officer assisting William Muncie in his investigation to bring Peter to justice. The character is portrayed by Joanne Thomson who viewers will recognise from her role as DS Harvey in The Victim alongside Kelly Macdonald.

Joanne Thomson (far right) plays Iris Laird

Gilly Gilchrist as Samuel Manuel

Samuel Manuel was the father of Peter and was an accomplice in his crimes, giving him frequent alibis for his son. Gilly Gilchrist is the actor portraying him, who has also starred in Rillington Place, Outlander and Versailles.

Gilly Gilchrist played Peter's father

Jenny Hulse as Mary McLaughlin

Mary McLaughlin was one of Peter Manuel's many victims. She was attacked by him after missing her bus home in Lanarkshire. She's played by Outlaw/King actress Jenny Hulse.

Mary McLaughlin played by Jenny Hulse

James Harkness as Joe Brannan

Joe was an informant for Muncie, giving him crucial intel using his previous experience as a criminal. He's portrayed by James Harkness who has been in Silent Witness, The English Game and Tin Star.

