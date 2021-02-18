Modern Family star Nolan Gould has revealed his unbelievable body transformation in a new interview with People magazine, leaving his fans and co-stars alike stunned.

Explaining that his impressive new physique is down to an "amped up workout" and "healthy new diet" the 22-year-old actor – best known for playing Luke Dumphy on the award-winning show – shared a series of photos from his shoot on Instagram, and it wasn't long before his fans and co-stars rushed to the comment section to express their sheer amazement.

"What have you done with Nolan?" asked Jesse Tyler, with Sarah Tyland writing: "What is happening?"

Fans, too, were shocked.

"What happened to you?" asked one, with others saying: "OMG," and "Whoa," and many more leaving shocked face emojis.

Opening up about his new look and life after Modern Family, Nolan said: "I spent six months basically on vacation," Gould tells PEOPLE. "But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

He continued: "I've been working out an hour and a half everyday with my friend Michael who is a personal trainer. We have a really cool socially-distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe. It's been nice. Especially being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated. It's been something that's been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It's really changed my outlook."

Nolan even revealed that he works out numerous times a day, telling the magazine: "I kind of split stuff up throughout the day. I do an hour of strength training every day, and then 30 minutes of cardio and core throughout the day."

