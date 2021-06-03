The Repair Shop's Jay Blades talks future of show Are you a fan of the BBC programme?

Viewers love settling down and watching the comforting and at times, moving, BBC show The Repair Shop.

The programme, which sees old possession restored and repaired to their original glory, has become somewhat of a TV staple and fans will be pleased to know that host Jay Blades has high hopes for the future of the series.

Discussing the success of the show with Radio Times, he admitted that while the concept seemed "quite boring" at first, the emotional and heartwarming stories from visitors have kept viewers coming back for more.

He added that the viewing figures, which are now around the seven million mark per episode, "shocked" him but hopes that means that the show can "run and run".

Speaking about the future of the show, he said: "Let's raise the bar. Seven million? I want ten million! Keep reaching."

Jay began presenting The Repair Shop in 2017 and is now a regular face on the show alongside Will Kirk, Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea. The feel-good show recently returned for a new series and is currently airing weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Meanwhile, the presenter and restoration expert recently admitted "the biggest repair job we've ever done on The Repair Shop is me."

Appearing on The One Show recently, the 51-year-old opened up about his past struggles, admitting that he "hit rock bottom" the year before he landed his role on the show.

"It was a case of there was no future for me, and when you can't see tomorrow, [you think] there's no need to exist today. And just going through The Repair Shop, they just all got me back to where I should be," he said.

"They've all shared with me and supported me getting me back, and my family in Wolverhampton too, have helped me get back to where I need to be."

