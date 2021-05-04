Who is in The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher's family? Suzie's brother Steve also appears on the BBC show

The Repair Shop has been bringing comfort to viewers since it first began back in 2017. With restorers like Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Suzie Fletcher featured in the show as well as often emotional moments, the show has proved so popular over the years that it even moved from BBC Two to a primetime evening slot on BBC One.

What about away from the show? If you're intrigued to know more about Suzie Fletcher's family, then you're in luck. Here's what we know about family…

Suzie Fletcher's parents

The Repair Shop expert has cited her mum and dad as both being influences over her career. Her mum worked as a clothes designer and her father was a watchmaker, so it's no wonder that Suzie followed the same path.

"I have been nuts about horses ever since I can remember and can vividly recall from a very young age making saddles and bridles for my rocking horse and Cindy horse. I started my training in the saddlery trade in the mid 1970's and now as a Master Saddler, I specialise in designing making saddles for women."

Suzie with her Repair Shop co-stars

Suzie Fletcher's late husband

Suzie went to live in America for 22 years working as a top saddle maker, but after the sad passing of her husband, she returned back to the UK. Suzie's husband sadly passed away from cancer and has previously referenced her grief on the show. When a rocking horse that needed repairing came into the shop during last year's series from its late owner, who also passed away from cancer, Suzie was overcome with emotion.

"I felt like I'd been hit by a sledgehammer when I discovered Paul Yates had written his name and the date beneath the saddle. He did it when he and his wife would have had all those dreams and plans ahead of them, only to have them snuffed out in the same way they were for me and my husband."

Suzie Fletcher's siblings

You may recognise the name of Suzie's brother, Steve Fletcher, as he also appears on the BBC show! In fact, it was Steve that persuaded Suzie to join the team.

Suzie's brother Steve also appears on the show

"Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team [...] I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with it's also helped me through some very dark days."

It seems that craftsmanship and restoration has always run in the Fletcher family. While Suzie's focus remains on leather and saddle work, her brother Steve's focus is on clock repair and restoration. The Clock Workshop has been in the Fletcher family for three generations as their grandfather opened it in Oxfordshire in 1910.

