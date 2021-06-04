Viewers are saying the same thing about Bo Burnham's Inside This is definitely on our must-watch list this weekend

After landing on Netflix earlier this week, Bo Burnham's Inside is all anyone is talking about right now! The one-off special sees the songwriter comedian return for his first comedy show since 2016, where he details the highs and lows of lockdown by filming alone in an empty apartment.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new show, viewers were full of praise, with one writing: "#boburnhaminside broke me lads. To see Bo like that really took a number on me, why can't I stop crying," while another added: "I've just finished watching your special and holy [expletive]. Your mind is so brilliant and I enjoyed it so much. It made me cry, not for any particular bad reason it was when you couldn’t get the take right and you got mad. Seeing raw emotion, unless it was scripted."

A third person wrote: "Inside is a masterpiece to me. That fine line of comedic relief and dark realisation was definitely crossed towards the end and I truly believe this was your best project yet."

Bo also recently starred as Ryan in the hit film Promising Young Woman and opened up to Collider about playing Cassie's 'good guy' boyfriend in the dark comedy-drama. He explained: "It really did feel like a rom-com. For most of my role, it really was just pleasant rom-com stuff. Like we're just going on a day, we're doing this stuff. So it really was very basic. I'm just in these scenes. And I wasn't trying to be a rom-com lead.

"I was just being like, just try to flirt with this person. Just try to get her to like you, try to make her smile, and try to make her laugh. Just try to do those simple things. I just wanted it to feel real and grounded between Carey and I, so it just felt like human and safe."

