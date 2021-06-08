Netflix's Shadow and Bone future beyond season one revealed Are you a fan of the fantasy series?

After a hugely successful first season, it has been confirmed that Shadow and Bone will be back for more episodes - and viewers are delighted!

The Netflix series, which is based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling novels, is officially returning for a second season meaning viewers can expect more adventures in the Grishaverse.

The cast of the show announced the exciting news via a video shared on social media. Watch it below…

WATCH: See the cast of Shadow and Bone announce season two

Fans couldn't hide their joy and quickly took to the comment section. "This is the news I've been waiting for! Hail Grishaverse!" one commented. Another wrote: "Yesss! let's go!" while a third said: "AGHH THIS IS SO EXCITING! Can't wait to see what they do with season two."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, showrunner Eric Heisserer revealed even more incredible news - the entirety of season two has already been written and is ready to shoot!

"In January, Netflix sent us off to write the scripts with the hope that we'd get renewed and could hit the ground running," he wrote. "This is common practice, but it's just as common you do all that writing and don't get picked up. So we're lucky and thrilled to continue."

Ben Barnes stars in the epic fantasy drama

More than 55million viewers tuned in to watch the show in its first 28 days after it landed on the streaming platform in April, making it one of the most-watched shows worldwide so we're hardly surprised to hear of its renewal.

The next chapter in the Shadow and Bone story will see the return of many familiar faces - including Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov and Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra - and welcome a few new ones as well.

If the show continues to follow the arc of the Grisha trilogy, season two should see the likes of Nikolai Lantsov and Wylan Van Eck introduced into the story, although casting on either has yet to be announced.

As for the plot, given that season one focused on the first book in the Grisha trilogy, fans can expect season two to follow the storyline of the second book, Siege and Storm. Author Leigh also has many more novels under her belt, including the Six of Crows duology and King of Scars duology that could also be incorporated into new episodes too.

