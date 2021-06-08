What's new to Netflix this week? 5 shows and films to look out for We can't wait to get started!

In need of new movies and TV shows to watch? Fear not, we have rounded up some great options arriving on Netflix this week that will keep you occupied for hours.

Whether it's fresh episodes of the brilliant crime drama Lupin, a gripping mystery film or the latest animated movie that the whole family will love – this list has it all. Enjoy...

WATCH: Netflix's latest thriller Awake looks brilliant

Awake – available 9 June

Fans will recognise leading actress Gina Rodriguez from hit titles like Jane the Virgin and Deepwater Horizon, but now the star is taking on the role of Jill in new movie, Awake.

The film tells the story of Jill, an ex-solider with a troubled past, who finds herself in a tense dilemma when a mysterious global event wipes out all electronics and humankind's ability to sleep. Amongst the chaos, she realises the cure might be within her daughter, making her quest to save the world even more complex.

Gina Rodriguez stars in Awake

Tragic Jungle – available 9 June

Another great movie that we're looking forward to watching this week is Tragic Jungle, which bagged two awards at the 77th Venice Film Festival – so it's bound to be good. The film is set in 1920 and is about a group of Mexican gum workers who cross paths with Agnes, a woman on the run. The synopsis reads: "Filled with new vigor, they face their destiny, without knowing that they have woken up Xtabay, a legendary being that lurks in the heart of the jungle."

Tragic Jungle has already received high praise from critics

Wish Dragon – available 11 June

The kids will love this one. College Student Din and his companion all-powerful dragon, Long, set off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai to find Din's long-lost childhood friend, Linda. On their way, they're faced with some of life's biggest questions and learn that, when you can wish for anything, you have to figure out what's truly important.

Wish Dragon looks like a great family film

Lupin part 2 – available 11 June

Omar Sy as the slick French criminal mastermind Assane Diop is back for Lupin part 2 and we can't wait to see the next chapter in his story. The five-part French series is a modern take on the tales of Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise created by Maurice Leblanc. Part two will also pick up on Assane's journey to bring down Pellegrini once and for all after the wrongful arrest, and subsequent death, of his father 25 years prior.

We can't wait to see Lupin part 2

Fresh Fried and Crispy – series available 9 June

TV and deep fried food – what's not to love? Daym Drops, also known as the Godfather of Food Reviews (he has over 250 million hits on YouTube) travels to various locations sussing out the best unknown and authentic fried dishes coming from the streets. We're hungry already!

Fresh, Fried & Crispy looks a tasty watch!

