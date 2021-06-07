Fans are saying same thing about Netflix's 'heartbreaking' new film Believe Me The true-crime movie tells the story of Lisa McVey

Netflix has plenty of great new content landing every week and viewers have been particularly engrossed by the latest movie to appear on the streaming platform, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

The film, which was released in the US and Canada in 2018, is a dramatisation of the 1984 abduction of Lisa and has proved to be such a gripping watch that it has now shot to the top of the trending list.

Plenty of viewers have taken to social media to praise the film for its "powerful" and "heartbreaking" retelling of the true story.

One person tweeted: "Painful to watch some parts of Netflix's Believe Me. I admire the bravery and strength of the woman Lisa who continued to fight the bad guys even though she went through hell as a teenager. What a true warrior and respect to the man who believed her. @netflix #BelieveMe."

A second viewer commented: "Just finished #BelieveMe on Netflix, and wow... Lisa is a real hero. The amount of detail she remembered, what a powerful story!"

Meanwhile, a third said: "Just watched #believeme on Netflix, highly recommend watching. What an amazing woman #LisaMcVey is, acting by Katie Douglas was incredible. Gripping, heartbreaking true story x."

Have you watched Believe Me on Netflix?

In 1984, Lisa was abducted and attacked by serial killer Bobby Joe Long for 26 hours before she persuaded him to let her go. Lisa then went straight to the police and worked alongside them to arrest him. A year later, he received 28 life sentences and one death-row sentence for the murder of another victim.

The true-crime movie had the blessing of the real-life Lisa McVey, who was portrayed in the movie by actress Katie Douglas. In 2018, Lisa attended the screening of the movie held in Florida – where her abuser was finally captured.

Since then, Lisa has become the Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy, specialising in sex crimes and working to protect children. She told Fox 13: "[I'm] a protector. No one's going to get hurt on my watch. That was my motivation to become a police officer. I'm no longer a victim."

