Mare of Easttown gets major update on season two

Kate Winslet's show Mare of Easttown was a huge hit with critics and viewers alike, with many calling for award show nominations for the incredible performances in the series. But will it be back for a second season?

The head of HBO Casey Bloys has opened up about the show's potential return, and it sounds somewhat promising! Chatting to Variety, he said: "If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn't have that story. Who knows? We'll have to wait to see if they come up with something they're dying to tell."

He continued: "I don't even have any idea that there's going to be a timeline [for making a season 2 decision]. Usually we take the lead from our creators. There's been no real conversations about what a season two would look like."

Kate has also opened up about returning to the role as Mare, telling TVLine: "I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

The series follows Mare, a small town detective, as she is tasked with finding out who murdered a teenage mother - all the while struggling with pressure from the public over another teenage mother who went missing the year before. We don't know about you, but we'd love to see where they might take a second season!

