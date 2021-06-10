Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans devastated following season three update NBC has pulled the plug on the show after two seasons

Musical comedy-drama series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been cancelled at NBC after just two seasons, it has been revealed.

According to Variety, the show, which stars Jane Levy and Pitch Perfect's Skyler Astin, has not been renewed for a third instalment – and fans have been left both baffled and devastated by the news.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: "Nooooooo!! #ZoeysPlaylist is an incredible show. So much talent! My soul hurts...If anyone needs me I'll be crying into my pillow."

"Wait, they cancelled it!! Why?? It's so good. My wife and I loved every episode. It's original and nothing like it anywhere. What a mistake! Here's hoping some streamer picks it up," another person wrote, adding: "If this was a Netflix show I feel it would have a bigger audience."

A third added in agreement: "So sad. Someone better pick up Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist because this show is so important, so fun, and filled with talented people who deserve to continue this story. PLEASE #SaveZoeysPlaylist."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will not return for a third season on NBC

NBC has yet to confirm the reason behind the show's demise, but it seems likely that the decision was made based on recent low ratings. The second season averaged just over 1.8million total viewers, down ten per cent from its first run. Another factor that surely played a part was the high cost of licensing music for the show. Recent episodes have featured the cast covering the likes of Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Elton John.

However, there is still hope that the series, which co-starred Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham, can find a new home. According to sources, while NBC's steaming service Peacock passed on picking up the musical series' third season, there are now plans to shop it to other networks.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate Television, which co-produces the series, said: "In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following."

