Netflix star shares anger over spin-off plans: 'I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role'

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu has criticised the producers of the Canadian sitcom for choosing to continue the story of one of the cast's only non-Asian character, following the show's shock cancellation earlier this year.

As the fifth and final season of the series of the show made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, the actor, who is set to lead the cast of upcoming Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, took to Facebook to share his upset after learning about the proposed spin-off plans.

"The producers of the show are indeed spinning off a new show from the Shannon character," he wrote, referring to new series Strays based on Nicole Power's character, which is currently in development.

He went on to share his conflicted feelings over the new spin-off, writing: "It's been difficult for me. I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to succeed for her... but I remain resentful of all of the circumstances that led to the one non-Asian character getting her own show. And not that they would ever ask, but I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role in any capacity."

Elsewhere, Simu also took aim at the "overwhelmingly white" writers on the show. He said that aside from executive producer Ins Choi, who created and wrote the original stage play that Kim's Convenience is based on, there were "no other Korean voices" in the writers' room.

"Our producers were overwhelmingly white, and we were a cast of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer to writers," he wrote. "I can appreciate that the show is still a hit and is enjoyed by many people… but I remain fixated on the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve."

The fifth and final season of Kim's Convenience is now streaming on Netflix

The sitcom, which made its debut in 2016, centres around a Korean family who run a convenience store in Toronto, with Simu playing the Kims' estranged son Jung. Originally airing on Canadian channel CBC, the show has proven popular with Netflix viewers since landing on the streaming site.

As such, fans all over the world were devastated when news of the show's cancellation broke in April. One wrote on Twitter: "This is sad news. Kim's Convenience was one of the rare shows that made me feel truly seen as a Korean immigrant living in North America. Thank you for all the laughs and joys you've brought into my life through this show."

Another added: "So disappointing that you won't have a series finale as a fan I want a final season that tells us the end with a proper goodbye."

