Brooklyn 99 star devastates fans with photos from final week of filming Fans of the sitcom are sad it's coming to an end

Brooklyn 99 will soon return to screens with new episodes, and while fans can't wait to see more of Jake, Amy, Captain Holt and the rest of the 99, it seems that filming the show's final scenes is proving emotional for all involved!

Joel McKinnon Miller, who plays Detective Scully on the show, took to Twitter this week to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps while also revealing that filming for the show's last-ever episode has begun.

Alongside a series of photos from set, he wrote: "Yesterday was our last day on location. Today we started our last episode... #Season8 #behindthescenes #Brooklyn99 @nbcbrooklyn99"

WATCH: Brooklyn 99 release teaser clip for season eight

One person replied, saying: "'I'm so excited to watch season eight but so sad it's ending!" A second fan tweeted: "This must be really emotional for the whole crew and cast."

"Stop I'm going to cry," someone else wrote, while a fourth added: "This is already breaking my heart. I will miss this show so much!"

Amy Santiago actress Melissa Fumero also shared an emotional tweet about filming her final scenes. "Tomorrow begins the final week of filming #Brooklyn99," she wrote. "It's very surreal. Trying to stay hyper present, take in all the little moments, and trying to find a moment with each person on our wonderful crew without full on bursting into tears."

News of the show's cancellation came in February. At the time, the show's co-creator Dan Goor said on Twitter: "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve."

The new season will begin airing on NBC in August

He later added in a statement: "Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

The final season is set to be ten episodes long, with the first airing on NBC on August 12. Although the major plot points are under wraps, season eight's synopsis reads: "Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year."

There's no news yet on when the new episodes will land on Netflix for international fans, but watch this space!

