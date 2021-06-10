Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer makes candid comment about early career The TV star revealed how she got into auctioning

This week, viewers have been loving watching dynamic duo Philip Serrell and Izzie Balmer on BBC's Antiques Road Trip. But it seems that, for Izzie, the start of her career proved to be tricky before she landed success in the auctioning industry.

The antiques expert and TV presenter, who has been a part of the show since 2019, revealed how she had no money and no job before she enjoyed success as a dealer.

"After I finished my degree I had no money, no job and nowhere to live," she candidly told Stylist in 2020, adding: "So I did some work experience at the local auction house [and went from there]."

Izzie, 31, then admitted that there are some issues she faces from working within a "male-dominated" industry. She told the publication: "I do sometimes get older men presuming that I don't know anything. It's just a matter of overcoming their pre-conceived ideas, winning them round and gaining their confidence."

More recently, Izzie has been thoroughly enjoying travelling around the country with Philip looking for incredible antiques as they battle for the highest bid.

Izzie is a popular presenter on Antiques Road Trip

Posting a snap of the pair on Instagram, she wrote in the accompanying caption: "The competition is hotting up #teamizzie or #teamphil for the win today? @antiqueroadtrip."

Plenty of Izzie's followers were full of praise and support for the presenter. One person said in the comments: "You can beat Phil, I am rooting for you." Another said: "Team Izzie all the way, go win beautiful." A third wrote: "The beautiful and immensely talented #teamizzie all the way."

As well as her TV work, Izzie predominantly works as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire. She joined Antiques Road Trip during its ninth series, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, James Braxton and Philip. She has also made appearances on the celebrity version of the daytime programme and other popular show BBC Street Auction.

