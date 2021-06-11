These Saved By The Bell stars have reunited for sweet photo and fans are delighted The actors gathered together for the reboot's new series

Saved By The Bell was a huge hit back in the day so fans were overjoyed when a spin-off series landed on screens last year. And now, three original stars from the hit 90s teen show have reunited for a sweet photo on the set of season two of the reboot.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original comedy, took to Instagram on Thursday sharing an image of herself alongside her former co-stars Mario Lopez, who played jock AC Slater, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played heartthrob Zack Morris.

It's safe to say Elizabeth's followers were loving seeing the Bayside High alums back together. One person said in the comments: "Oooooh Zack! Jesse! & Slater!" Another was equally excited, writing: "You guys look terrific, buddy bands for life!" A third said: "Best gang ever."

The reunion of the characters comes soon after it was confirmed that Peacock's revival of the show would be returning for season two. Mark-Paul, Elizabeth and Mario all appear as themselves in the new episodes, but they're a far cry from their previous high-school student days.

Fans were loving seeing the three stars back together

In the reboot, Zack Morris is now the Governor of California, and after closing too many low income high schools, suggests that the affected students are sent to the best schools in the state including Bayside High, which is attended by his son Mac. Mario returns as AC Slater, a PE teacher and football coach, meanwhile Elizabeth plays Jesse, a school counsellor.

Another original cast member also makes an appearance in the show. Tiffani Thiessen, who played Zack's love-interest Kelly, reprises her part, too. Kelly is now married to Zack and is the First Lady of California.

The new students making their way through life at Bayside High are Daisy Jimenez, played by Haskiri Velazquez, Mac Morris (Zack and Kelly's son), played by Mitchell Hogg and Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, portrayed by Josie Totah.

