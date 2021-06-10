All you need to know about thrlling new teen drama Cruel Summer - including its UK release date The series finally has a release date in the UK

Chance are, you've probably already heard of teen drama Cruel Summer. The series, which is produced by Jessica Biel's production company Iron Ocean Productions, has been a runaway hit with US audiences, so it's no surprise to hear that it's been picked up by Amazon Prime for international audiences to enjoy.

MORE: Anne with an E star cast in Stranger Things season four - and the fan reaction is brilliant

Want to know more? Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need to know about Cruel Summer...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for gripping teen drama Cruel Summer

When is Cruel Summer available to watch?

From Friday 6 August, viewers in the UK and elsewhere in the world will be able to stream all ten episodes of the drama on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can sign up and enjoy their first 30 days for free. After that, they can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows for just £7.99 / $12.99 a month.

What is Cruel Summer about?

The official synopsis for the show describes it as an "unconventional series" that uses a non-linear narrative and alternating POVs to unveil the mystery of what really happened when a "beautiful and popular" teenager named Kate goes missing.

Are you going to watch Cruel Summer?

It takes place over three summers in the nineties - 1993, 1994 and 1995 - and also shows the rise and fall of Jeanette, who goes from being an "awkward outlier" to the most popular girl in town but winds up the most despised person in America.

MORE: 11 upcoming brilliant shows you need to add to your watch-list

MORE: Panic viewers share delight after spotting Skins star in cast

Who stars in Cruel Summer?

Playing the two teenage girls at the centre of the story are former Disney actress Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, who has previously starred in Pretty Little Liars and Big Sky.

Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia play Kate and Jeanette respectively

Joining them in the cast are Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and former Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew.

MORE: Outer Banks fans spot major storyline in trailer for season two

What have viewers been saying about Cruel Summer?

The series began airing in the US on streaming site Freeform back in April, and ever since then Twitter has been filled with praise for the show. One wrote: "I don't want Cruel Summer to end. This is easily the best teen mystery show we've had in the past 10 years and it's made Tuesday the best weekday."

Another said: "#CruelSummer is insanely addictive! I don't know whose telling the truth kate or Jeanette," while a third remarked: "If Cruel Summer sticks the landing it will be the best YA show I've seen in a very very very very veryyyyyyy long time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.