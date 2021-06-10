Sex and the City confirms more fan-favourite characters to return for revival And Just Like That is coming to HBO Max

The Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, has generated plenty of discussion not just because a reboot of the iconic 90s show is officially happening, but because of who will, and who won't, be taking part.

MORE: Chris Noth will return for Sex and the City revival series

The show, which is reportedly due to start production in New York in the summer, has now confirmed that four more fan-favourite characters will be returning.

David Eigenberg, who played as Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) husband Steve Brady, will be back as well as Evan Handler, who portrayed Harry Goldenblatt, husband of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That releases trailer...

In addition to the husbands, the beloved Stanford Blatch, best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, will also be reprising his role as well as his husband Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone.

The exciting cast update comes soon after it was confirmed that Chris Noth would be reprising his role as Mr Big – despite originally stating he would not be involved.

David Eigenberg is returning Miranda's husband Steve

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release for the HBO show: "I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That. How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr. Big?"

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares juicy plot details for Sex and the City revival

MORE: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans devastated following season three update

Stanford is also joining the reboot

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear that Steve, Harry and Stanford are retuning, particularly after the devastating news that Kim Cattrall would not be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones. The actress has made clear her intention not to return, and Sarah candidly admitting to a fan on Instagram that "Samantha isn't a part of this story".

MORE: How to recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic SATC apartment as your own

Earlier this year, Sarah spilled some details on what viewers can expect from the revival while speaking to Vanity Fair. She confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's had on both Carrie and New York City.

The actress said COVID-19 will: "Obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.