Celebrity Gogglebox confirms new star to join line-up – and fans are thrilled The Channel 4 show is a viewers' favourite

Gogglebox fans were overjoyed when the Celebrity spin-off version returned earlier this month for a brand new series showing all of our favourite famous faces critiquing the week's TV – and now, the line-up is growing.

Channel 4 has announced that It's A Sin star Olly Alexander, also known for his music career with band Years and Years, will be joining the programme this week alongside friend and fellow musician, MNEK.

The news was confirmed on social media on Wednesday evening via the official Twitter account for Gogglebox. A picture showing the two stars was shared alongside the caption: "It's like music to our ears! @alexander_olly & @MNEK are joining the #CelebrityGogglebox sofa THIS FRIDAY, 10pm on @Channel4."

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers grossed out by moment during show

Fans were overjoyed to hear that the pair would be on their screens this weekend. One person wrote underneath in the replies: "Yes, they'll be a fantastic addition to the group #CelebrityGogglebox," along with a string of clapping hands emojis.

A second added: "OMG how iconic!! I love this duo," as a third added: "Been wanting you to be on this series Olly!!! Love it, will be watching and recording it."

Viewers have been loving the new series of the celebrity spin-off which sees the likes of Mo Gilligan, Mel C, Sir Tom Jones and Clara Amfo give their verdict on recent TV shows from the comfort of their sofa.

Fans are so excited to see Olly and MNEK join the show

It seems fans were left particularly gobsmacked during last week's episode, in which Tom Jones made a surprising confession to singer Anne Marie as the pair watched an episode of Naked Attraction.

The veteran singer said: "I can't look at myself naked in the mirror anymore," adding: "When I get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and look in the mirror, I go, 'Who's that old [expletive] in there?' That's not me, that can't be me."

