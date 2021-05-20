Gogglebox couple responds to fan concerns they're leaving the show We love watching this pair on the Channel 4 programme

The Gogglebox families have become hugely popular over years, so it's no wonder that many were left concerned that one couple, Marcus and Mica, were set to depart the show recently.

MORE: Where is Gogglebox's Silent Jay now?

The pair, who are fan-favourites on the Channel 4 programme, shared an image to their Instagram recently stating they had finished filming, leaving many to wonder if they were waving goodbye to Gogglebox.

Marcus' caption read: "Big up our @c4gogglebox crew for looking after us during series 17. A big appreciation for putting up with @realmandyvee as I know it can be hard watching her pick on me at times even though I do nothing to provoke her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox stars cringe at Curtis Pritchard's stand-up

One person replied underneath: "Please, please say that you will be returning for series 18 of @c4gogglebox? You are both my favourite couple on the show, you both make me smile and laugh."

Another asked: "Does this mean you won't be on the next series of gogglebox?" as a third commented: "Nooooo you guys can't be leaving?!"

However, fear not, as Marcus was quick to assure fans that they're not leaving – but had simply finished filming for the current series. "No not leaving just finished this series," he confirmed to his followers. Phew!

MORE: Gogglebox viewers are living for Jenny's reaction to the Line of Duty finale

MORE: How much do the families get paid on Gogglebox?

Marcus shared this image on his social media

The family joined the popular Channel 4 programme in 2018 and sometimes appear with their two daughters. Away from filming, Marcus is a head coach at a boxing gym in London, while Mica is a hair stylist. The two often shares updates with fans on their Instagram pages and have racked up an impressive 36,000 followers combined.

Meanwhile, the season finale of Gogglebox airs on Friday on Channel 4 and is due to return later this year. There's no confirmation yet on when fans can look forward to the new series starting, however, a new series usually begins around September so its likely series 18 will follow suit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.