What the Gogglebox cast see when they watch TV revealed Laura Whitmore shared a behind the scenes snap of making the show

Laura Whitmore has revealed what Gogglebox cast members see when they are watching their favourite shows on the hit Channel 4 series.

Sharing a snap of two cameras positioned next to the television pointing towards her (with her pet pooch also looking at her from the sofa), she captioned the post: "Being watched being filmed watching telly," accompanied by a mind-blown emoji.

Laura is currently starring on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her partner, Iain Stirling, but we would imagine that the usual cast would also have the exact same set-up!

The cameras have been a little tricky to organise during the pandemic, as newcomers to the usual series, The Baggs family, revealed that they had to miss out on the latest season due to a lack of camera equipment.

Laura shared a snap of the set up

The family's eldest son Joe took to Instagram Stories to further explain why viewers will not see the family on the latest series. "Frustrating to address this but we weren't dropped. Due to the lockdown there aren't enough cameras to go round to the entire cast and therefore we decided as a family to take a series off."

"Of course there was criticism about us, the producers said this happens to all new families so it's not uncommon and not a reason for people to get cut from the show." Mum Lisa addressed reports that they had been dropped from the show, adding: "I can categorically confirm this is a total LIE! Due to Covid restrictions, we are unable to film this current series. Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon."

