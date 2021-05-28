When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4? Viewers can't wait for more episodes

Series 17 of Gogglebox wrapped last week, much to the dismay of fans who love tuning in every Friday night to see the likes of Jenny and Lee, the Malones and brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie shares their thoughts on the latest TV shows.

While it's not been officially confirmed it appears that viewers can expect new episodes to air later this year in September.

Taking to Instagram last Friday after the final episode of series 17 aired, fan favourites Lee and Jenny teased that it wouldn't be long until they were back in their usual spots on Lee's caravan sofa.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Jenny's hilarious reaction to the Line of Duty finale is a must-see

Alongside a photo of the pair, which showed Lee holding a television remote and Jenny with her hands in the air, he wrote: "Thanks for watching Goggleboxers time for Jenny to see her husband after three months with me. Really going to miss her tho, have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER!"

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a brand new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which is set to air from 4 June. The series will see the likes of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé and Denise Van Outen with her partner, Eddie Boxshall return to give their verdict on the week's TV all in the name of charity.

There are also a few new names joining the line-up, including Spice Girls star Melanie C who will appear alongside her brother, Paul, and broadcaster Clare Balding who will star in the new series with her wife, Alice.

Also joining is 2020 Strictly Come Dancing star and BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo, who will be giving her thoughts on the week's TV with her brother, Andy.

Another TV favourite, Lorraine Kelly, will be making her debut, joined by her daughter, Rosie. Meanwhile, former premiership footballers Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher have signed up, too.

