Izzie Balmer has waved goodbye to the current series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and to celebrate the successful run, the presenter and antiques pro shared an on-set photo from the set, which prompted high praise from fans of the show.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer makes candid comment about early career

Taking to Twitter, the antiques expert could be seen in the snap alongside Philip Serrell as she wrote: "And that's a wrap for @PhilipSerrell and my road trip; I can't wait for the next time we're paired together again.

"If you missed any of the episodes (or like my Mum you simply want to watch them again) you can catch them on @BBCiPlayer #perfectweekendtelly @AntiqueRoadTrip."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

Plenty of Izzie's followers responded to the photo in the replies to the tweet underneath, admitting they were going to miss her on the show. One fan said: "Loved your road trip, the bloopers at the end were just so funny, hope you didn't break anything with the sword lol."

A second person tweeted: "Ah, I'm thinking the two of you will be getting your own programme commissioned very shortly! #greatchemistry." Meanwhile, a third added: "What a brilliant combo you were; such an enjoyable week. Hope you will be back for another series soon. Thanks to you and all the great supporting crew."

MORE: Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Philip Serrell's family

MORE: Meet Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star Stephanie Connell

Izzie shared this photo on social media to celebrate a successful series run

Izzie, 31, has clearly been loving her time on the show recently along Philip looking for incredible antiques as they battle for the highest bid. She became a part of the BBC show in 2019 during its ninth series, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton to hunt for the best antiques the country has to offer.

Prior to the show, she was a part of another antiques programme on BBC Street Auction. Away from TV, however, Izzie predominantly works as a head valuer at the Wessex Auction rooms in Wiltshire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.