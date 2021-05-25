All you need to know about Antiques Road Trip star Paul Martin The antiques dealer has been on our TV screens for a number of years

Antiques Road Trip is the perfect daytime viewing and has had a loyal following for a number of years now. The BBC programme has seen a number of experts over the years bring their level of knowledge on antiques dealing to the show.

One member of the team is Paul Martin, who viewers may recognise from other popular daytime shows. Get to know the presenter and expert here…

Paul Martin's bio

Paul is a presenter and antiques dealer who has been in the business since the early eighties, so it's clear he has extensive knowledge on the industry to bring to the many shows he has appeared on. The 62-year-old is also a family man and married his wife Charlotte in 2007 after meeting on the BBC show Flog It!, where she was working as a production coordinator on the show. The couple share two children together, a son, Dylan, and daughter, Meredith.

Paul Martin's career

In his early career, Paul began working as an antiques trader and dealer while also moonlighting as a session musician drummer. He has worked with successful bands such as Average White Band and others. He then began using his talent to teach others, and began offering drumming tuition.

Viewers may recognise Paul from Flog It!

His TV work began when he landed a gig fronting popular show Flog It!, a show which he appeared on until it was cancelled in 2019. His work on the BBC programme then lead to other shows such as I Never Knew That About Britain and Countryfile spin-off's such as Spring Dairies and Winter Dairies.

Paul Martin's work on Antiques Road Trip

Given his long career working in TV and antiques, it's no wonder that Paul was chosen to appear on Antiques Road Trip. The presenter is clearly enjoying his time on the show this week and took to social media to tell his followers he was appearing. Posting a photo from the new episodes on his Facebook page, Paul wrote: "Great to be part of the #AntiquesRoadTrip team. It's been a blast filming for the new series!

"Hope you enjoyed the 1st episode with me today! Brilliant to be with Raj for this. There's a few more to come! #backfilming #antiques #bbc #classiccar."

