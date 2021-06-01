Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp

Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Bargain Hunt and Flog It!.

But how much do you know about her when the cameras are off? Find out more about one of our favourite TV personalities here...

Natasha Raskin Sharp's career

The Scottish-born presenter, 35, was born in Glasgow and was originally studying law before leaving university after one year. After taking on a series of roles - including working for Barack Obama ahead of the 2008 elections, Alice eventually joined an auction house.

Chatting about the beginning of her career to the BBC, she said: "I was gently nudged in the direction of the antique trade and auction houses by my dad, who thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment. Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"

Natasha is one of the Antiques Road Trip presenters

She added that if she hadn't become an antique expert, she might have taken a very different career path, explaining: "My plan was always to follow in my parents' footsteps and open a restaurant. If I'm honest, I'm not ruling it out as a sideline... there's nothing quite like catering to keep you on your toes!"

Natasha is clearly passionate about her work, and recently revealed a huge first for Antiques Road Trip. Posting on Twitter, she wrote: "The truly sensational Margie Cooper & I are proud to be the first all-female pairing on an @AntiqueRoadTrip Flexed biceps and we will not be the last... Catch us all week at 4:30 pm on @BBCTwo. PS Yes - Margie is every bit as sweet, charming & glam as she seems!"

Natasha is an antique and art expert

Is Natasha Raskin Sharp married?

Yes! Natasha tied the knot with her partner, Antiques Road Trip producer and director Joe Sharp, back in 2016 in a ceremony in Scotland.

Although she keeps her relationship private, Natasha did mention Joe in a BBC interview, saying: "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

