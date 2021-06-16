Meet Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star Stephanie Connell The art dealer is also known for her work on Bargain Hunt

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back for another edition of the daytime programme - and this time Stephanie Connell will be taking the reins alongside Tim Medhurst.

The two pros, who are welcomed by a pair of different celebrities each episode, are clearly experienced in their field and have become fan favourites on the show.

But if you're wanting to know a bit more about Stephanie, we've done some investigating on her career and time on TV. Here's what we know...

Stephanie Connell's bio

Stephanie Connell is an art and antique expert and dealer based in Surrey. She has over 15 years working in the industry and runs her own business. According to her website, the company specialises in 20th century popular culture with a focus on historical figures, cinema, travel and leisure.

The antiques pro has clearly always had an interest in collector's items. She told the BBC: "Antiques and history have been a passion of mine since childhood. I started collecting stamps aged nine or ten and dragged my parents to antique shops to help me find more."

Stephanie Connell with her BBC co-star Philip Serrell

Stephanie Connell's career

As well as running her own business, Stephanie has enjoyed some impressive commissions in her career. Her star-studded credits include the sale of Eric Clapton's guitars, the sale of George Harrison's family archive and selling Jackie Kennedy's pearls.

More recently, you can find her on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on BBC Two, searching for the best items the UK has to offer, along with the help of some famous faces.

Stephanie Connell's work on TV

As well as Antiques Road Trip, Stephanie has also appeared on Bargain Hunt, offering her top tips on beautiful items heading to auction. She also shares behind-the-scene snaps from her time on the show on her Instagram, @stephanieconnellart, as well as photos of the gorgeous art she stocks on her website.

