Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals part of filming you never see on the show 

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the pouring rain while filming the show in Guadeloupe, joking that viewers never get to see this side of the weather on the show!

Posting the clip on Instagram, he said: “A little taste of paradise for you,” before singing the show’s upbeat theme tune. He continued: "This is the bit that you don’t see on the show!” The actor then went to find his co-star, Josephine Jobert, joking: “You ready for our outdoor scene Jose?”

Josephine asked him to repeat himself in French, and the pair chatted in Josephine’s first language as they chatted about the weather. In French, Ralf said: “Are you ready for outdoor scene?” To which she joked: “With my hair?” Ralf laughed, saying: “Yes it’s a bit tricky.”

Ralf has previously opened up about wanting to improve his French while on the show telling HELLO! back in 2019: "I've got roughly four months [before filming season ten]. I want to get my French in order, obviously [Neville] speaks English but it would be nice to speak French on the island. So I have to work on my French, and my physique!”

Fans are seriously excited for season 11 of the hit show, especially following the season ten cliffhanger where Neville goes to tell Florence how he really feels about her. Chatting to HELLO!, about what could happen next, Ralf said: "I think it could go either way as Neville’s come a long way, he’s a much stronger person than he was when he arrived on the island.

Will Neville and Florence get together in season 11?

"He might have the bottle to go through with it. But then again, you know, she's an intimidatingly charming and beautiful woman who he worked really closely with... I just wouldn’t have a clue which way it’s gonna go so I'm afraid, you’re just gonna have to wait and see and if it's any consolation. I'm gonna have to wait and see as well! So I'm not holding anything back."

