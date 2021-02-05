Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert shares her thoughts on next detective being a woman The actress spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview

Joséphine Jobert has shared her thoughts on why the next detective on Death in Paradise shouldn't be a woman.

The actress, who recently returned to the BBC drama for the tenth-anniversary series, spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview this month and opened up about whether audiences could see a woman taking the lead.

"I mean, I'm a feminist! So I think it could be a good idea... But I don't know," she began. "The show is based on an English detective on this Caribbean island, so I think it would change the whole thing.

WATCH: Joséphine Jobert is this month's HELLO! digital cover star

"You know, I'm going to compare it to James Bond (and I think Ralf [Little] would be very happy about that!), but you hear of James Bond being a girl and you think, 'No, James Bond is James Bond.' And I think it's the same with Death in Paradise, that's the way the show is."

The star recently returned for the tenth-anniversary special

She continued: "When Sara [Martins] came back, we were joking that we should have a special episode together, where we investigate together, that would be great. But for the whole show, I don't know. Just create another show where the detective is a woman."

Joséphine plays DS Florence Cassell

The long-running BBC murder mystery currently has Ralf Little serving as lead detective Neville Parker, but, traditionally, a new actor takes the reins every few seasons. Executive producer Tim Key recently discussed the possibility of a female detective after Ralf's departure. He told the Guardian: "There's no rule it always has to be a man."

Meanwhile, Ralf Little is geared up for the rest of series ten and has even revealed that he will be back for series 11. However, the actor did admit that he was uncertain about his future beyond that point. He told Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show: "I'll be back next year but I don't think I'm signed for the two years."

