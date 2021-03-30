Ralf Little reveals amazing moment that made him and fiancée keep rescue dog We would have wanted to keep her too!

Ralf Little has been delighting fans with snaps and videos of his gorgeous pet pooch, Dora, but the Death in Paradise star revealed to HELLO! that he and his fiancée, Lindsey, weren't entirely sure that they were going to keep her.

He revealed that they were considering simply finding a good home for the dog, who had been a stray and was rescued by the show's costume department in Guadeloupe but fell in love with the adorable puppy.

WATCH: Ralf Little stuns Tobi Bakare when he reveals he rescued a dog

The actor explained: "When we rescued her, we weren’t a hundred per cent sure that we were going to keep her, the plan was just to make sure she was safe and there's any number of families that we would have been able to find for her once we had her in our possession and have a nice home for her."

He explained that they stayed in a hotel for a night so Dora wasn't too stressed out from a very long car journey, and continued: "She curled up at the foot of the bed and we thought, how cute, she's so little. There she is at the foot of the bed. That's obviously where she's comfortable sleeping. We turn the lights off we go to sleep.

"About 4 am, both of us are woken up by this absolute attack of pure love. Oh, it was insane. I think she went to sleep thinking, 'This is okay. I feel like I can sleep quite safe here, like she had to when she was a street dog, and then she woke up in the middle of the night in the pitch black and not knowing where she was and then smelling that we were there and then remembering and then just being overwhelmed with just gratitude."

Ralf with his adorable dog Dora

He joked: "And of course that was decision made... After the outpouring of love in the middle of the night, we woke up the morning and were like, 'There is not a chance we can give this girl to anyone else.'"

