Kate Beckinsale unveils dramatic hair transformation for new action film role

Kate Beckinsale is known for her shiny brunette tresses and never seems to have a hair out of place on the red carpet, so we're not surprised that her most recent hair transformation has left fans well and truly shocked.

For her role in the upcoming Amazon Prime action film Jolt, the Hollywood actress has swapped her usual long locks for a shorter style. In photos released for the film on Friday, the 47-year-old actress can be seen rocking a shaggy blonde bob that cuts just above her shoulders.

Kate shared the snaps with her 4.7million Instagram followers and was soon inundated with comments from her fans who had a lot to say about the new look.

"You look stunning," said one, while another remarked: "WOW! Blonde hair suits you so much." A third simply wrote: "Blonde bombshell!!" and plenty more showed their approval by filling the comment section with flame emojis.

Kate has swapped her usual brunette locks for a shorter blonde style

In the film, Kate plays Lindy, a beautiful and sardonically funny woman who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses due to a rare neurological disorder. The only way she can be stopped from acting on her impulses is by shocking herself with a special electrode device.

The official synopsis reads: "Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime's prime suspect."

Will you be watching Jolt?

Opening up about her role to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "Lindy is a very flawed character, but also you root for her, because there is a wish-fulfillment side to the fact that she's got no inhibitions about her anger. There's a small scene where some guy is like, 'Cheer up, love,' and she just pushes his face into a wall. We've all had that urge!"

Joining the Underworld actress in the must-watch thriller are Stanley Tucci, who takes on the role of Lindy's therapist, and Marvel star Bobby Cannavale, who is set to play a cop. Laverne Cox, Jai Courtney, Susan Sarandon also star in the movie, which is due for release on Amazon Prime on Friday 23 July.

