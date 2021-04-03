Kate Beckinsale has fans questioning the same thing following her latest post Fans were confused over her choice of fashion

Kate Beckinsale has left fans baffled after she uploaded a video of herself with her adorable cat.

In the video, the Underworld star coaxed her pet cat over to her, whistling at the kitty and saying he'd approach her if he "was a good boy."

The cat eventually approached the Hollywood star, and Kate planted a huge smooch on the top of his head.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale leaves fans baffled with indoor bobble hat

"He's either a very good boy or he suspects I have a can of tuna up my nose," the star joked in the caption.

But despite the adorable cat, something else in the video caught her fans' attention, as many noticed the white bobble hat she was wearing indoors.

"Why are you always in a hat at home? Are you cold?" asked one confused fan.

Others were concerned that the Pearl Harbor star might have picked up an injury, as one questioned: "Have you bashed your head mrs?"

Some fans feared Kate was injured

Another wrote: "Did you hit your head..? Are you OK..?"

But some fell in love with Kate's adorable feline, as one fan said: "What a good and handsome boy."

A different commenter added: "Can't it be both? Clive IS a very good boy AND he believes you're packing some Bumble Bee."

The star previously wowed after a drastic transformation

The actress recently stunned fans when she unveiled some gorgeous blonde locks for her latest role in the CBS show Guilty Party.

The star showed off the daring new look as she posed in front of a mirror, while also showcasing her toned abs.

Fans were floored with the look, with several posting the flame emoji. "Nice blonde," remarked one follower, while another posted: "You are awesome and don't let anyone tell you anything otherwise."

Kate will be played Beth Baker in the upcoming dark comedy series. The series revolves around Beth, a discredited journalist, desperate to save her career by sharing the story of a mother who was jailed for murdering her husband – a crime she claims not to have committed.

